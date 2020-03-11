UW Huskies Sign Broadcast Extension

The University of Washington Athletics Department has entered into a new five-year broadcast agreement with iHeartMedia Seattle’s Sports Radio 950 KJR, through the 2024-2025 athletic season.

Seattle Sports Radio 950 KJR will serve as the Huskies flagship radio station for coverage of all sports, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and football game broadcasts. Full promotional support will also be provided on Sports Radio 950 KJR’s sister stations including 1090 KJR, 95.7 HD2 KJR FM, and 96.5 Jack-FM.

Tony Castricone will return this fall for his third season of calling play-by-play for Husky football and his fourth calling men’s basketball. Fans can also hear his original Huskies content on demand on the GoHuskies Podcast, which can be found on www.gohuskies.com.

In addition, Seattle Sports Radio 950 KJR and KJR FM-HD2 95.7-2 will broadcast a variety of Huskies sports programming including expanded football pre- and postgame programming, weekly program features with UW coaches and the voice of the Huskies, Tony Castricone, and a monthly program highlighting all UW Husky athletic programs.

“We are thrilled to bring the University of Washington Huskies back home to Sports Radio 950 KJR AM,” said Robert Dove, President for iHeartMedia Markets Group Seattle. “In addition, we’re excited to use our entire platform, including our five FM stations and digital assets to expand the Husky brand to a new level throughout the greater Seattle area.”