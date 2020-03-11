CRS360 Webinar Series Returns

Country Radio Broadcasters will present the year’s first installment of its CRS360 webinar series on Tuesday, March 17, at 1 p.m. (CDT), with an episode titled, “CRS Research Presentation: Do You Know Your Listeners As Well As You Think You Do? A Closer Look.” To register for this edition of the CRS360 webinar, click here.

During this hour-long webinar session, Media Research Strategist Mark Ramsey is back, giving attendees a closer look at data tables, demographic breakouts, and a drill down on specific areas of the study, which generated lively hallway conversation at CRS. Ramsey will be joined by CRB Research Committee Chair, and Big Machine Records GM Clay Hunnicutt, who will share his observations and feedback on these results.

Upcoming topics for the CRS360 series will feature recaps and enhanced information from educational content featured at CRS 2020. April’s topic is a more in-depth look at “Do The Metrics Prove The Music: A 3-Year Trend Case Study,” while May will revisit “Defending Your Audience: Exclusive Research Findings.”