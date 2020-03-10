March Madness Available On Google Assistant Devices

Westwood One and Google will collaborate once again to integrate Westwood One’s live NCAA “March Madness” programming directly on smart devices with the Google Assistant. Beginning on Selection Sunday, March 15, listeners can hear Westwood One’s live coverage of NCAA March Madness on Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and Smart Displays, like Nest Mini and Nest Hub.

The Google Assistant allows a simple voice command to take fans directly to Westwood One’s live audio stream of the games, just by saying, “Hey Google, play NCAA March Madness on Westwood One.”

“Collaborating with our partners at Google to highlight our NCAA March Madness coverage elevates our voice platform and speaks to our strategy of continuous innovation, all while serving the fan with premium content whenever and however they listen,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing for Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One.