“Disgraceland” Returns With Guns N’ Roses

The very popular Disgraceland has returned for its fifth season with a two-part episode on legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses. Part 1 will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network beginning March 10. Part 2 will be available on Tuesday, March 17, with new episodes to follow bi-weekly through the end of the season.

“In this season of Disgraceland, listeners can expect the usual audio salad of crime, grime, and scandalous storytelling from the glittery stage of the music industry, as well as some monster sound design that is hopefully worthy of the larger-than-life musicians covered in this season — Jay Z, Prince and Run-DMC to name a few,” said host Jake Brennan.

“It’s hard to find a band more representative of the rock star lifestyle than Guns N’ Roses and even harder to find a rock star that best demonstrates the tension between separating the art from ‘the artist’ than Axl Rose,” added Brennan. “Axl’s behavior, some of it violent, is well-publicized, however, the singer’s demons run deep and ultimately led to one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll records of all time.”

Listen to Season 5, Episode 1 HERE.