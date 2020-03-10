Lee Abrams Relaunches Consultancy

Abrams is calling the consultancy MediaVisions and he says the focus will be a new radio format. “Complete reimagination of video content, news and information; creative driven 40+ music innovation for entertainment and media leaders; innovative podcasting; and working with companies looking for creative direction and new ways to prosper.

Abrams says the company is looking to generate revenue for what’s on the horizon for media and entertainment entities. “I don’t do research, I interpret it…news and information is what is steering our 21st century world, the equivalent of what rock ‘n roll was 40 years ago.”