Station Gets It’s “Vulgar” License Plates

Back in January we reported that KGAF in Gainesville, Texas was denied specialized license plates for a new station van. The department of Motor Vehicles claimed that KGAF was insensitive, with some believing the letters stood for “Give A F*&K.”

After weeks of complaining and a well placed phone call, General Manager Steve Eberhart won his fight with the government and received his plates Monday. According to WFAA Television Eberhart called State Representative Drew Springer and asked him to invoke a little common sense into the situation. He did and Tax Assessor Brandy Ann Carr showed up the station with the new plates and Springer brought a drill to help Eberhart install them.

By the way, the FCC has been licensing the KGAF call letters since 1947.