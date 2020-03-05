USO Radiothon To Benefit Members Of Military

Entercom’s WPHT/Philadelphia will host the 3rd annual Talk Radio 1210 WPHT Liberty USO Radiothon to benefit active, Guard, and Reserve military and their families through programs and services at the United Service Organization of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The station will broadcast live, Friday, March 6, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.

“We care deeply about serving those who have served our country and I’m proud of the role WPHT plays in supporting Liberty USO,” said David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Philadelphia. “This annual radiothon aims to raise awareness and funds on behalf of service members and their families right here in our community through the generosity of our listeners.”