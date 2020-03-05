It’s Unsustainable. Pennsylvania Station Shutting Down

In a recorded message posted to the WNPV website, GM Phil Hunt said, after 60 years of serving the local community the station will go off the air April 30th. The Lansdale, PA station is heard on 1440 AM and 98.5 FM.

Hunt told listeners that, “In recent years, it has become increasingly difficult to compete for both audience and advertising dollars, and unfortunately it is no longer sustainable to continue to run the business in a way that delivers the service our community expects and deserves.”

