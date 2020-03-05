A Decade Of Killer Concerts

SiriusXM is broadcasting the biggest SiriusXM subscriber-only concerts from the past 10 years, performances by musical icons such as Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen, U2, and Lady Gaga, on a dedicated limited-time channel, SiriusXM’s Superstar Concert Series. The series begins March 9 and runs through March 24.

SiriusXM’s Superstar Concert Series Broadcast Schedule (Date, Location, Original Date & Location):

3/9

Paul McCartney at The Apollo

12/13/10, New York City

3/10

Billie Eilish at The Troubadour

9/18/19, Los Angeles, CA

3/11

Coldplay at Stephen Talkhouse

8/7/16, Amagansett, NY

3/12

Bruce Springsteen at The Apollo

3/9/12, New York City

3/13

Garth Brooks at The Ryman

9/8/16, Nashville, TN

3/14

Dave Matthews at The (SiriusXM) Garage

9/11/19, Los Angeles, CA

3/15

Bon Jovi at The Faena Theater

12/3/16, Miami, FL

3/16

Lady Gaga at The Apollo

6/24/19, New York City

3/17

U2 at The Apollo

6/11/18, New York City

3/18

Guns N’ Roses at The Apollo

7/20/17, New York City

3/19

Florida Georgia Line at The Ryman

5/29/19, Nashville, TN

3/20

Eagles at The Grand Ole Opry

10/29/17, Nashville, TN

3/21

Metallica at The Apollo

9/21/13, New York City

3/22

Mumford & Sons at Stephen Talkhouse

8/25/19, Amagansett, NY

3/23

KISS at The Whisky a Go Go

2/11/19, Los Angeles, CA

3/24

Phish at The Metropolitan Opera House

12/3/19, Philadelphia, PA