A Decade Of Killer Concerts

SiriusXM is broadcasting the biggest SiriusXM subscriber-only concerts from the past 10 years, performances by musical icons such as Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen, U2, and Lady Gaga, on a dedicated limited-time channel, SiriusXM’s Superstar Concert Series. The series begins March 9 and runs through March 24.
SiriusXM’s Superstar Concert Series Broadcast Schedule (Date, Location, Original Date & Location):
3/9
Paul McCartney at The Apollo
12/13/10, New York City
3/10
Billie Eilish at The Troubadour
9/18/19, Los Angeles, CA
3/11
Coldplay at Stephen Talkhouse
8/7/16, Amagansett, NY
3/12
Bruce Springsteen at The Apollo
3/9/12, New York City
3/13
Garth Brooks at The Ryman
9/8/16, Nashville, TN
3/14
Dave Matthews at The (SiriusXM) Garage
9/11/19, Los Angeles, CA
3/15
Bon Jovi at The Faena Theater
12/3/16, Miami, FL
3/16
Lady Gaga at The Apollo
6/24/19, New York City
3/17
U2 at The Apollo
6/11/18, New York City
3/18
Guns N’ Roses at The Apollo
7/20/17, New York City
3/19
Florida Georgia Line at The Ryman
5/29/19, Nashville, TN
3/20
Eagles at The Grand Ole Opry
10/29/17, Nashville, TN
3/21
Metallica at The Apollo
9/21/13, New York City
3/22
Mumford & Sons at Stephen Talkhouse
8/25/19, Amagansett, NY
3/23
KISS at The Whisky a Go Go
2/11/19, Los Angeles, CA
3/24
Phish at The Metropolitan Opera House
12/3/19, Philadelphia, PA