Clay Aiken To Host Political Podcast

Politicon and KMG Utopia Studios have launched a new weekly show with Aiken called “How The Heck Are We Gonna Get Along.

The former American Idol runner-up also ran for a Democrat House seat in North Carolina. He did not win.

Each one-hour episode features a panel representing all sides of the political spectrum who will answer questions from a live studio audience.

Panelists for the first episode include BlazeTV’s Lauren Chen, The Young Turks’ John Iadarola and NewsBusters Founder and Host of the “Theory of Change” podcast Matthew Sheffield. Listen to the debut episode now on iHeartRadio.

New episodes will be available every Thursday.

Episode #1 is on iHeartRadio now.