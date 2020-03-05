Jimmy Failla To “Referee” New Political Show

FOX News Radio will debut FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla on March 9, in the Noon to 3 p.m. ET slot. Hosted by comedian Jimmy Failla, the program will feature guests from across the political spectrum for lively discussions on the day’s leading headlines. A standup comedian and former head writer for FOX Business Network’s Kennedy, Failla will also utilize his comedic talents to help navigate the partisan divide.

The show will also be available for download via FOX News Podcast Network, with full video recordings of each airing streaming exclusively on FOX Nation, FOX News Channel’s online subscription based streaming service.