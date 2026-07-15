USA Water Polo Names iHeartMedia Official Partner

With the 2028 Summer Olympics ahead, iHeartMedia has partnered with USA Water Polo to grow the sport’s footprint nationwide, designating iHeart as the Official Radio Partner of the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics, the world’s largest youth water polo tournament.

The partnership will support USA Water Polo’s Try Water Polo initiative, driving participation through broadcast exposure across iHeartMedia’s radio and digital ecosystem, as well as on-site activations and event branding at National Team competitions throughout the year.

The USA Water Polo deal extends a pattern of niche and emerging sports plays iHeartMedia has built out over the past year. In December, the company signed on as Official Radio and Podcast Media Partner of US Ski & Snowboard ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Games, followed by a similar Olympic-focused partnership with US Figure Skating. iHeart has also moved further outside the mainstream, aligning with the International Flag League in February and the sand-based Beach Football League in May, alongside earlier pacts with BIG3 basketball.

USA Water Polo CEO Jamie Davis stated, “Water polo is entering an extraordinary moment in the United States, and we’re excited to welcome iHeartMedia as a partner that understands the power of storytelling and audience engagement. Their unparalleled reach allows us to introduce the sport to new audiences, celebrate our athletes, and inspire the next generation to discover everything water polo has to offer.”

iHeartMedia President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo said, “We’re proud to partner with USA Water Polo during such an exciting period for the sport. Together, we have an opportunity to introduce millions of listeners to an incredible community of athletes while encouraging participation and celebrating Team USA on the road to Los Angeles 2028.”