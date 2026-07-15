Bills Grow New Radio Network With Affiliates and Shows

As the Buffalo Bills rebuild their radio strategy from the ground up, the team has revealed new shows and its first wave of affiliates, spanning across the Empire State, Pennsylvania, and even one station 1,325 miles from the Bills’ new home at Highmark Stadium.

The expansion follows the Bills’ decision in May to end a 14-year partnership with Audacy’s WGR 550, naming Cumulus Media’s 97 Rock (WGRF) as the franchise’s new broadcast home.

Among those newly added to the network’s affiliate roster are Good Karma Brands’ ESPN 1050 (WEPN-AM) in New York, iHeartMedia’s Rock 95.1 (WAIO) in Rochester and Rocket 105 (WRKT) in Erie, PA, and GKB’s ESPN 106.3 (WESP) in West Palm Beach, FL.

In addition to the new network, the Bills will launch a live pregame and postgame show hosted by NFL analyst Chris Trapasso and former Bills Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse. The pregame kicks off two hours before each game, airing live from Highmark Stadium for home contests, with a two-hour postgame show following each final whistle.

Bills President of Business Operations Pete Guelli said, “We’re off to a great start building our affiliate network as we move into Highmark Stadium. With more network affiliates, we’re reaching fans throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and even Florida. Our partnership with flagship station 97 Rock, along with the addition of new pregame and postgame shows, will provide greater access for Bills Mafia. There’s a strong demand for radio and audio content in all forms, and we’re pleased to meet that need.”