BFOA Media Mixer Joins Forces With Hubbard in Cleveland

The first stop was NYC. Next stop for the Broadcasters Foundation of America? Cleveland, as the BFOA Media Mixer merges with Hubbard – Media That Connects’ opening reception for Morning Show Boot Camp 2026 on August 5 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

The Cleveland stop is part of BFOA’s 2026 Summer Sessions tour, which has taken its Media Mixers coast to coast this year to build support for the Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to broadcasters facing illness, accident, or disaster. The Foundation assists roughly 400 current and former broadcasters annually, and has grown its grant-making from $400,000 in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2025.

Attendance at the joint reception is exclusive to registered Morning Show Boot Camp attendees and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited, and advance RSVPs are required.

Tim McCarthy, President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, stated, “We’re grateful to Hubbard and to Don Anthony of Morning Show Boot Camp for helping shine a spotlight on the Broadcasters Foundation and the broadcasters we serve. Too many of our colleagues find themselves facing unimaginable challenges due to debilitating illness or catastrophe, and we’re often their only source of assistance. Events like this help spread awareness of what we do and that we’re there to provide a hand-up when our colleagues need it most.”

Ginny Hubbard, CEO of Hubbard – Media That Connects, said, “Hubbard is proud to sponsor the Morning Show Boot Camp Pre-Game Party again this year, as supporting the talent that makes radio unique is so important to us. We’re pleased to partner with the Broadcasters Foundation as well, devoted to helping our fellow broadcasters facing overwhelming hardships.”