Connoisseur’s Bridges and Harlan Go National With Compass

Connoisseur Media is deepening its syndication partnership with Compass Media Networks, this time for the weekend. Robby’s Top 20 Countdown and She’s Country are getting expanded national distribution, joining a roster that already includes Anna & Raven.

Robby’s Top 20 Countdown, hosted by Robby Bridges out of WEBE 108 (WEBE) in Bridgeport, CT, will add a roster of Connoisseur affiliates to start: WKJY Long Island, WXMA Louisville, Z93 (WGTZ) Dayton, and KDGL Palm Springs.

She’s Country, hosted by Emily Harlan from Bay Country (KBAY) San Jose, spotlights women in country music. Its Connoisseur affiliate lineup includes WWWF Long Island, WCCQ/WXLC Chicagoland, KUPL Portland, KGNC Amarillo, KLLL Lubbock, KDES Palm Springs, WCEN Saginaw, KYKX Tyler and KBRJ Anchorage.

Bridges stated, “I’m thrilled to grow the footprint of our countdown through this partnership with both Compass and Connoisseur. I look forward to working with Adam, Nancy and the team, and a huge thank you to Keith Dakin and Peter Kosann for their belief in it. Now, on with the survey!”

Harlan commented, “This show celebrates the incredible women of country music and I am so happy and honored to play a small part in expanding their reach to listeners across the nation. This is a dream come true, and I am very thankful to Connoisseur and Compass for this incredible opportunity.”

Connoisseur Media SVP Programming Keith Dakin added, “Compass Media Networks has been a great partner to Connoisseur, and we are extremely excited to bring two new shows to their portfolio.”