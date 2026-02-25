iHeart Adds Flag Football to Emerging Sports Partner Portfolio

The International Flag League, formerly USA Flag, named iHeartMedia its official media partner, aligning the world’s largest flag football tournament operator with the United States’ largest owner of broadcast radio stations for year-round promotional support.

The partnership is designed to expand iFlag’s reach on competitive and youth events, athletes, and community initiatives through iHeart’s AM/FM offerings, podcasts, and digital platforms, with a focus on amplifying athlete stories, league content, and tournament-driven programming.

This complements recent pacts with Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, US Ski & Snowboard, and US Figure Skating.

iHeart President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo added, “This partnership with the International Flag League showcases iHeart’s commitment to supporting emerging sports and the communities that champion them. By combining iFlag’s explosive growth with iHeart’s unmatched reach, we’re creating new opportunities for athletes, fans, and brands to engage with the sport like never before.”