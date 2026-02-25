AdApt Enhances AI-Driven Media Sales Platform With BIA Data

BIA Advisory Services has entered a strategic partnership with AdApt Media Sales to integrate local advertising market data, revenue forecasts, and business category analysis into sales technology used by broadcasters and other local media organizations.

Under the agreement, AdApt will incorporate BIA’s market-level revenue forecasts and category data into its AI-enabled sales platform, allowing media sellers to reference market trends during planning and client discussions.

AdApt Media Sales Partner Dave Buonfiglio said, “Local media sales is at an inflection point. This partnership with BIA brings together trusted market intelligence and modern sales execution to help media organizations operate in a more data-driven advertising environment.”

BIA Managing Director Rick Ducey commented, “Local sellers are being asked to operate in an increasingly complex advertising environment. This partnership brings BIA’s local market data into AdApt’s sales platform, making market information more accessible to sales teams as they evaluate market-level trends and dynamics.”