Jim Lyke Back at SBS for a Breath of Fresh AIRE

Jim Lyke is returning to Spanish Broadcasting System, as the Hispanic-centric broadcaster dubs him Executive Vice President of Network Radio and National Digital Sales for AIRE Radio Networks, co-leading the division alongside AIRE EVP of Operations Carolina Patiño.

Lyke returns to Spanish Broadcasting System after leaving in March 2025 to serve as Senior VP at Nueva Network. He previously was SBS Senior VP of Network Audio Sales since 2018 and earlier held network audio leadership roles at Entravision and ABC Radio Networks.

His new role will have him oversee all Network and National Digital revenue operations for AIRE, leading integrated national revenue strategy, agency development, advertiser partnerships, and cross-platform monetization across SBS’s digital and broadcast assets.

SBS Chairman Raúl Alarcón said, “Jim’s return to SBS marks a powerful step forward for AIRE Radio Networks. He is a proven revenue leader with a deep understanding of national audio and digital strategy, and his experience will accelerate growth across all of the Company’s platforms. As we expand our national footprint and invest aggressively in digital innovation, Jim will play a central role in strengthening our market position and driving the next chapter of our success.”