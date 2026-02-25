Mayra Berenice Joins Lotus’ 980 La Mera Mera for Afternoon Drive

Mayra Berenice is taking afternoons at Lotus Communications Los Angeles’ 980 La Mera Mera (KFWB-AM), as the Regional Mexican station completes its drive to cover every major daypart with live, local personalities. She was previously heard on Entravision’s KLYY.

The cluster also added two media sales executives with Spanish-language market experience. Jose Luis Rodriguez joins as a veteran Southern California Spanish radio sales leader. David Solis brings decades of sales experience, most recently with Estrella Media.

Lotus COO and KFWB/KWKW General Manager Jim Kalmenson said, “Spanish-language audiences respond best to live, local connections with live and local on-air personalities who they can connect with. Especially in times of community need, being live, real, and local matters. That personal connection becomes a trusted friendship. It’s the ultimate formula for successful radio campaigns and meaningful community impact.”