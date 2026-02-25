FOX 5’s Natasha Verma to Emcee BFOA Gala at The Plaza

It’s the biggest night for one of broadcasting’s most outstanding charitable organizations, and WNYW-TV anchor Natasha Verma is set to emcee the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2026 Gala and Fundraiser on Monday, March 9 at New York City’s Plaza Hotel.

Verma joined the station in 2022 from KUSA in Denver, where she served as a weekday morning anchor. She now co-anchors WNYW FOX 5’s three evening newscasts. Her earlier roles include reporter and anchor positions at NBC10 Boston and WBBH in Fort Myers, and she began her career as a reporter at News12 The Bronx.

The March 9 gala will also include the previously announced honorees: Versant CEO and former NBCUniversal Media Group chair Mark Lazarus, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Stephen A. Smith, and Ernest A. Liebre.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to around $2,000,000 in 2025.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said Verma’s personal experience as a cancer survivor aligns with the organization’s purpose and the needs it sees each year, adding, “Verma brings a vibrancy and excitement to our evening. The Annual Gala is our biggest fundraiser, and the money is needed more than ever. The number of requests for aid goes up every year. That means more broadcasters than ever before are aware of our mission, and we must answer their cry for help.”

Verma commented, “I’m happy to host this major fundraising event for the only charity that helps so many in our business. Anyone can be impacted by a life-altering disease or disaster, and the Broadcasters Foundation must always be there to help.”