Salem Gives Epperson Honor to ‘Grace to You’ Founder MacArthur

In a private gathering at NRB 2026, Salem Media honored John MacArthur, the founder of the syndicated Christian teaching program Grace to You, with the 2026 Stuart Epperson Award for Excellence in Christian Media. MacArthur passed away in July at age 86.

The award was accepted on behalf of the ministry by Grace to You Chief Operating Officer Jay Flowers.

MacArthur served as pastor-teacher of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, CA, for 56 years. After starting Grace to You in 1977, he created a prolific body of written work, including more than 400 books and the MacArthur Study Bible, which Salem said has sold more than four million copies. MacArthur also founded The Master’s Seminary and served as president of The Master’s University, roles Salem credited with training pastors and Christian leaders serving in the US and abroad.

Established in 2024, the Stuart Epperson Award honors Salem co-founder and longtime chairman Stuart Epperson and recognizes Christian media leaders whose work reflects faithfulness, integrity, and enduring Gospel impact.

Salem Media CEO Dave Santrella said, “For more than five decades, Dr. MacArthur exemplified unwavering commitment to Christ and Scripture. Only Heaven will reveal how many millions have come to Christ and learned to love His Word verse-by-verse because of the life and ministry of Dr. MacArthur.”