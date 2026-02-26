Women to Watch: Kya Kelly, Urban One

At just 27, Kya Kelly, Online Editor & Digital Strategist for Urban One Ohio, has carved out a lane both nostalgic and next-gen. Equal parts culture critic, digital architect, and self-proclaimed “Streetz Auntie,” Kelly represents a new wave of media talent grounded in authenticity, cultural fluency, and real community impact.

“Anybody that knows me knows my life has been nothing but music, pop culture, and talking s*** for as long as my memory goes back,” she says, and she means it.

Her journey began in college, where she launched what she calls a movement: “Kickin’ It with Kelly.” The show brought celebrity interviews and candid campus conversations to the school’s airwaves, while amplifying the visibility of the station itself. Many Black students didn’t even know it existed before she shifted that awareness.

Then, like many in the business, COVID hit and had a massive impact on her progress. Kelly moved back home and spent nearly three years grinding, applying for jobs, hosting one-off events, running Instagram Lives, and even driving for rideshare. “You name it,” she says. Determined to stay in the game, she reached out to an OG at one of Cincinnati’s heritage stations in search of any opportunity. That outreach led to a nighttime board operator role and opened the next chapter for her. “The rest is history.”

Today, Kelly operates in a different space than where she started, and she embraces the pivot. She now serves as Online Editor and Digital Strategist for two Midwest markets under Urban One and will hit three years in the role in 2026. “We love a good pivot, chile!” she jokes.

Her work lives at the intersection of radio and digital, shaping content strategy, driving engagement, and ensuring the brand’s voice reflects the culture in real time. But beyond the title, Kelly has built a personal brand that resonates deeply with her audience.

“My audience consists of young adults who feel like they were born in the wrong era,” she explains. Operating under the moniker “The Streetz Auntie,” she has cultivated a community drawn to genuine vibes, quality music takes, thought-provoking conversations, and a virtual homegirl energy. Her platforms feel less like content feeds and more like a cultural living room.

She’s passionate about creating spaces and telling stories that authentically reflect the culture. Whether highlighting local voices that don’t always get the spotlight or mentoring young professionals navigating media spaces, Kelly understands that access and information can change outcomes. She’s intentional about sharing both.

When asked what it takes to be A-level talent today, her answer is rooted in self-awareness. “Staying connected and staying grounded with yourself and your village,” she says. In a nonstop content cycle, burnout and shortcuts are easy. But originality still wins. “Regurgitating topics from the timeline only goes so far. Have something unique to YOU. Ask yourself: Why would people choose to watch or listen to me over someone else?”

She believes the industry is missing something simple but powerful: real people. “It’s become so easy to blow up online as an ‘influencer’ or ‘host,’ but folks lack substance. People aren’t students of the game anymore, and it shows in the work.” Her solution? Spotlight and position young media professionals who have the education, knowledge, and passion, not just the desire for a check. And, she adds with a smile, more women in leadership.

Her “special sauce” when it comes to engagement is straightforward. “Being MYSELF.” Kelly leans into behind-the-scenes storytelling, offering audiences a look at parts of the industry they don’t normally see. She understands that trends might drive quick numbers, but personal connection builds retention. Though she keeps her private life guarded, she shares relatable slices of work and everyday moments that keep her audience locked in.

Kelly is also vocal about how the industry must evolve to stay relevant. “We have to grow WITH the audiences, not let them age out of us.” She believes Gen Z and Gen Alpha aren’t disengaged from radio and media; they simply don’t see themselves reflected in it. What some may dismiss as “too much” could be the personality that sends ratings sky high. Meeting younger audiences where they are and empowering younger professionals within organizations is key.

For women looking to break into the business, her advice is direct: “Do it scared. Do it anxiously. Trust in your gifts. ALWAYS ADVOCATE FOR YOURSELF. Accept criticism, but with discernment. And if you ain’t having fun anymore, get up and go. You can do any and everything you want.”

As for 2026, Kelly describes herself as being in a transitional season, focused on fulfillment over simple satisfaction. She’s looking to expand her brand visibility beyond the Midwest and explore opportunities that fuel her creatively. But she’s also embracing something equally important: slowing down.

“I’m 27 and feel 58,” she laughs. “I’m going to slow down a bit this year and do some traveling.”

Follow Kya Kelly: @kyakelly on Instagram and TikTok