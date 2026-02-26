NPR Strengthens Donor, Digital Strategy With Parr and Poinsett

As NPR continues to restructure its revenue model following the end of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the organization has promoted two leaders within its fundraising and digital philanthropy teams, according to Chief Development Officer Rachel Evans.

As Senior Vice President of Development, Julie Parr will oversee major gifts, institutional giving, planned giving, and donor communications, while continuing to work in coordination with the NPR Foundation. She joined NPR in 2023 as Vice President of Development and served as interim head of the department in 2025.

NPR VP of Digital Revenue and Operations Elyse Poinsett will lead digital fundraising infrastructure and revenue operations aimed at sustaining long-term growth. Since joining NPR in 2020, she has overseen modernization of digital philanthropy tools and expanded audience revenue initiatives. Her background includes leadership roles at Greater Public and WHYY.

Evans remarked, “Julie and Elyse have both demonstrated outstanding leadership, and they have each been integral to our phenomenal success growing donor support through an especially critical period for our organization and our Network.”

“Julie has a combination of skills that make her uniquely positioned to lead our frontline fundraising efforts in this moment. She closes transformational gifts while simultaneously building the capacity of our entire team to deepen donor relationships and drive sustainable revenue growth. Elyse has been responsible for modernizing the operational infrastructure of our digital philanthropy efforts…while simultaneously leading work across audience revenue, collaborative philanthropy, and development operations.”

Parr commented, “I’ve been an NPR listener for decades and believe that independent and fact-based journalism is a public good and essential to a healthy democracy. To be entrusted with helping sustain NPR’s future is both humbling and deeply personal. I’m grateful to work alongside generous donors, journalists, and development colleagues who care so profoundly about protecting this institution on behalf of the public.”

Poinsett added, “NPR’s mission is more relevant today than it has ever been. Throughout my career in public media, I’ve witnessed the irreplaceable role NPR and its Members have in communities. It’s a privilege to be able to champion that work and fuel public radio for generations to come.”