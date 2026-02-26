Christian Radio Leaders Share the Strategies Behind the Growth

Sometimes it’s the smallest shifts that can often create the biggest benefits for listeners. Considering the audience growth of Christian radio, combined with some of the most faithful P1s in the industry, you’d forgive secular radio for peeking at their notes.

In our upcoming March issue, Radio Ink asked the executives featured in the inaugural Christian Radio’s Champions list to share one change they made in the last year that improved the listener experience in a measurable way.

Here’s a sampling of what they told us:

“Over the past year, we hired a Director of Discipleship to help listeners grow deeper in their faith and address more challenging questions that is allowing us to go deeper than we have been able to do in the past. This has led to the creation of thoughtful, engaging content, along with year-round campaigns that measurably enhance listener engagement and connection.”

“One meaningful change we made this past year was increasing the number of personal testimonies shared on air. Hearing real stories of daily life and freedom through faith has deepened listener connection and engagement, measurably strengthening trust, time spent listening, and overall impact.”

“Our team has worked hard to optimize accessibility and the streaming experience for our audiences. A year ago, people could listen to our radio brands through about 140 access points. Since we’ve quadrupled that number and improved the experience, our streaming listenership has grown to record levels across all our brands, including an increase of 163% in streaming listeners to our Spanish-language radio brand.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s March issue, featuring Radio’s Christian Champions, comes out Monday, March 9. Click HERE to subscribe today.