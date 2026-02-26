Katz: Trust and Reach Keep AM/FM First With Black Audiences

After growing 71% since 2016, Black American consumer spending power is projected to reach $2.1 trillion in 2026, and new analysis from Katz Multicultural shows AM/FM radio remains the most efficient way to reach that audience at scale in ad-supported audio.

Katz’s annual report, “The Importance of the Black American Consumer 2026,” frames the opportunity in both dollars and reach.

Nielsen Audience Insights Q3 2025 data puts AM/FM at 86% among Black adults 18+, ahead of smartphones at 83%, TV/DVR at 70%, PC internet at 56%, and tablets at 42%. Among Black adults 35–64, weekly radio reach rises to 90%. Katz also cites time spent, reporting that the average Black adult 18+ listener spends 9 hours and 21 minutes per week with AM/FM radio.

The gap widens when the comparison is limited to ad-supported audio. Scarborough USA+ R1 2025 data shows radio reaching 80% of Black adults 18+ weekly, versus YouTube Music at 22%, Pandora at 13%, Spotify at 8%, and Amazon Music at 7%. Even among Black adults 18–34, radio leads at 69%, with YouTube Music second at 22%.

Trust is a central theme in the Katz pitch. In the Katz Radio Group Media Trust 2026 study, 81.6% of Black adults 18+ rated radio as very trustworthy or trustworthy, the highest score among the media types measured. The same study reports 78% of Black listeners say radio is part of their daily routine, and 83% agree their station cares about their community. Katz also highlights an outcome metric: 73.3% of Black listeners said they are more likely to consider brands or services advertised on their radio stations.

Katz ties the platform advantage to where listening occurs. National Regional Database Spring 2025 data shows 65% of Black adult radio listening happens outside the home Monday through Sunday, rising to 67% during morning and afternoon drive. Weekend listening shifts but still remains majority out-of-home at 58%, reinforcing radio’s presence during commutes, errands, and shopping.

Format share data points to clear entry points for advertisers. National Regional Database Spring 2025 reports Urban Adult Contemporary at 31.7% of listening among Black adults 18+, followed by Urban Contemporary at 19.7% and Rhythmic CHR at 6.1%. Together, those three formats account for more than 57% of listening.

Katz also notes indicators of economic expansion inside the segment, including growth in higher household income brackets, net worth, and Black-owned businesses, alongside consumer indices tied to categories such as sports, technology, education, and automotive intent. It flags population growth in states including Utah, Arizona, and Nevada, and cites Nielsen Audio metro data showing faster growth in Black populations in markets such as Minneapolis-St. Paul, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

For more insights into what makes radio so successful with Black Americans, pick up the February issue of Radio Ink, featuring Davis Broadcasting’s Greg Davis and Radio’s 2026 African-American Future Leaders. Get your digital copy here.