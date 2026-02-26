True Crime, History, Fiction Post Q4 Gains in Triton Podcast Data

Podcast listening didn’t cool off when the year did. Triton Digital’s Q4 2025 US Podcast Ranker shows audiences sticking with core genres while shifting into sports, true crime, and long-form storytelling, giving advertisers fresh signals for 2026’s direction.

The third release in Triton’s quarterly ranker series combines audience reach findings from Demos+, developed with Signal Hill Insights, with server-side download measurement for sales networks directly measured by Triton.

In Q4, Comedy, News, and Society & Culture remained the top podcast categories by reach, with Comedy at 40.9%, News at 26.7%, and Society & Culture at 23.0%. Triton also reported quarter-over-quarter reach growth in several storytelling categories, led by True Crime up 23% to 17.2%, History up 30% to 4.8%, and Fiction up 30% to 3.0%.

The Demos+ Top 50 saw several fast movers. Sports show Nightcap climbed 113 spots to #49. Fresh Air rose 49 spots to #41. Last Podcast On The Left moved up 46 spots to #47. Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce advanced 41 spots to #34. Shawn Ryan Show rose 38 spots to #27. The Ramsey Show climbed 36 spots to #25. Triton also cited Good Hang with Amy Poehler as a steady climber since its March debut, moving from #70 in Q2 to #36 in Q4.

On the download side, Triton ranked the iHeart Audience Network, Audacy Podcast Network, and Audioboom as the top sales networks by average weekly downloads. The top podcasts by average weekly downloads were Stuff You Should Know from iHeart Audience Network, 48 Hours from Audacy Podcast Network, and My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark from iHeart Audience Network.

Sports podcasts continued to rise during Q4’s calendar of football, college championships, and early NBA season. Triton flagged gains for The Pat McAfee Show up 18 spots to #15 and multiple sports titles posting notable jumps, including The Dale Jr. Download and Fantasy Football Today.

Triton Digital SVP, Measurement Products & Strategy Daryl Battaglia said, “Podcasting has become appointment media in moments that matter, from sports seasons and cultural milestones to end-of-year reflection and planning. What we’ve seen from Q4 is not just seasonal listening – it’s sustained, intentional engagement tied to real-world behaviors. These insights give marketers a sharper lens into how and when podcast audiences are most receptive, and where smart investments can drive meaningful results in 2026.”

He added, “Each quarter, Triton Digital’s Ranker tells a clearer story about how podcast audiences are evolving – and why audio deserves a central role in modern media plans. The data from Q4 2025 proves that podcasting isn’t just resilient; it’s influential, measurable, and increasingly essential for brands looking to connect with engaged audiences at scale.”