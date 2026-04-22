Benztown + McVay Turn Bestselling Novel Into Narrative Podcast

Benztown + McVay Media Podcast Networks has adapted a bestselling Pacific Northwest disaster novel into a six-episode narrative podcast. American Afterlife, based on Pedro Hoffmeister’s novel, is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The series, produced in partnership with William Stuart and Aurora Productions, follows Cielo, a young woman navigating survival in the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake along the Pacific Northwest coast. Scarlett Estevez, known for her role in Lucifer, stars as Cielo, a character inspired by Hoffmeister’s daughter.

Aurora Productions President William Stuart said, “We saw an opportunity to create something that feels immediate and transportive. The podcast stands on its own, but it’s also clearly striking a chord — studios are responding to the world and the character in a meaningful way.”

Benztown + McVay Podcast Networks Co-Founder and President Dave “Chachi” Denes commented, “Adapting this popular book into a podcast that hits all the right notes and draws the listener into the story has been a passion project for Benztown + McVay Podcast Networks…We’re looking forward to telling this story across its six compelling episodes and think it will resonate with a wide swathe of listeners.”