CMG Instates Shannon as San Antonio Ops Manager

Cox Media Group San Antonio has found its new Operations Manager in a familiar Texas radio name. Jay Shannon, who held senior programming roles at iHeartMedia across Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, joins the six-station cluster effective May 4.

His 30-plus years of programming experience span CHR, CHR/Rhythmic, Hot AC, Alternative, Urban, and AC formats. Shannon will oversee programming strategy and operations across CMG’s San Antonio stations: 99.5 KISS FM, KONO 101.1, Y100 (KCYY), 106.7 The Eagle (KTKX), Hits 105.3 (KSMG), and Country Legends KKYX (KKYX-AM).

CMG San Antonio VP and Market Manager Mark Shecterle said, “With more than three decades in radio, Jay brings a combination of experience, leadership, and respect across the industry. I am excited to have Jay join CMG San Antonio and work alongside our talented team to help lead our strong group of radio stations.”

Shannon stated, “I’m beyond ecstatic to be joining the CMG San Antonio cluster. To be a part of one of the strongest radio groups in the country — with top-performing heritage formats — is truly a gift that’s not taken lightly. I’m thankful for this amazing opportunity.”