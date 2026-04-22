SiriusXM, YouTube Strike Exclusive Audio Ad Partnership

SiriusXM Media has secured a partnership that puts it at the center of YouTube’s audio advertising business. The companies announced an agreement making SiriusXM Media the exclusive US advertising representative for YouTube audio inventory.

The deal connects YouTube’s audio-first listeners to SiriusXM Media’s existing portfolio, representing SiriusXM, Pandora, and its streaming and podcast networks. Buying will be powered by AdsWizz’s ad tech platform and is set to launch this fall.

Cumulus Media’s Fall 2025 Podcast Download report, conducted with Signal Hill Insights, found that YouTube ranks as the leading podcast discovery tool for the third consecutive year. Of those surveyed, nearly half of weekly podcast consumers who started a new show in the past six months found it there. Despite rising video options, the vast majority of podcast consumers say they listen rather than watch, with exclusive watchers holding steady below 10% of weekly users since 2022.

As the agreement extends SiriusXM’s footprint into YouTube’s creator ecosystem, the company says its pitch to advertisers is a single buying experience across both portfolios, with YouTube’s targeting and measurement capabilities applied to audio inventory.

SiriusXM Chief Advertising Revenue Officer Scott Walker remarked, “Audio is one of the most powerful mediums for listeners, creators, and advertisers alike, and at SiriusXM Media, we’re proud to be at the forefront helping brands harness that impact at scale. By partnering with YouTube, a true leader in ad-supported content consumption, we’re uniting our unique skillset with their audience, creating an unparalleled opportunity for marketers and creators to grow their businesses.”

YouTube Ads Senior Director of Product Romana Pawar commented, “YouTube has become a primary destination for audio-first content, where fans engage with their favorite podcasts, music, and creators. By partnering with SiriusXM Media, we are making it easier than ever for advertisers to tap into these high-attention moments.”