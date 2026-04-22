Atlanta’s V-103 Adds Amiker and Ski in Programming Spree

Audacy Atlanta’s V-103 (WVEE) has announced weekday programming updates with four-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Francesca Amiker joining The Big Tigger Morning Show, Frank Ski returning to the station, and Greg Street Afternoons producer DJ Sturgess at nights.

Amiker brings over 16 years of experience to the station, most recently serving as an E! News host and correspondent since November 2021. Prior to that, she anchored the morning news for Atlanta’s WXIA-TV, where she created The A-Scene, the first-ever TV and film franchise on local news.

After a V-103 tenure spanning three decades, Ski returns to the station as a contributor and weekend host, holding down Sunday afternoons.

DJ Sturgess, who started as an intern at V-103 in 2016, now hosts a number-one-rated show at V-103, with portfolio highlights including serving as a Georgia State Football in-game host and creating the SauceTV and Cuffing Season Chronicles podcasts.

V-103 VP of Programming, Brand Manager Reggie Rouse said, “Francesca is a powerhouse talent and we’re excited for our listeners to hear her on The Big Tigger Morning Show. This new lineup, highlighted by Francesca’s arrival, Frank Ski’s return, and the well-deserved elevation of DJ Sturgess, reinforces V-103’s position as the city’s most influential station. V-103 continues to be the heartbeat of Atlanta, driven by personalities who truly care about our community.”

Amiker said, “Joining V-103 feels like stepping into history while helping shape its future. This station is the heartbeat of Atlanta and the soundtrack to so many lives, including mine. To be a voice on that platform alongside Big Tigger – an icon – is surreal. I grew up listening to V-103, and that connection only grew stronger over time. I’m excited to return home to Atlanta with a station that truly puts the people first and get to pour back into the community that taught me everything I know.”