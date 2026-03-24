Sales Manager/Owner Opportunity

Are you tired of corporate uncertainty? Looking for a safe Midwest community to live and/or raise a family? Are you wanting to have some ownership and stability in your radio management career?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, it may be time you consider joining our locally owned, stable Midwest radio company.

We are looking for a selling sales manager at our highly successful station located in Manchester, Iowa. KMCH-FM is a trusted source for local news, weather, sports, Ag News, interviews and community information/involvement, and has great support from the business community.

We are a family owned, Iowa company which operates in several Iowa communities. This position will be responsible for the overall sales of this station located in this vibrant, county-seat community. We have a low cost of living, abundant wildlife and outdoor activities, quality schools and safe streets and quick access to major airports.

We believe in local radio through a commitment to local news and information, weather, sports and community involvement. We are looking for a hard-working person who will share in that commitment. We are looking for an individual who: has made radio a career; has a minimum of 5 years of on-the-street, small market selling success; understands and appreciates the unique needs of small-market programming; will re-locate and become involved in the community. You will work side by side with our long tenured station manager to continue our long tradition of sales success.

Salary range: $65,000 – $72,000

We offer a competitive salary and bonus structure, health insurance, vision, dental and company match Simple IRA plan, station equity/ownership plan, and a stable & family friendly work environment.

Please share some information about yourself in confidence. We will contact you for a personal conversation about this opportunity and our company. Please send contact information, background information about yourself or a resume to: [email protected].