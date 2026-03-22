Yung Joc Gains A St. Louis Platform In ‘Takeover’ Effort

By David Hormell

Twenty years ago, it was “goin’ down” for hip-hop artist Yung Joc. Today, he’s the host of a nationally syndicated morning show courtesy of SupeRadio and Core Radio Group. That program is coming to a “Hot” FM Translator serving America’s Gateway City.

Yung Joc’s show is adding Audacy Inc.’s KEZK-HD2 and K254CR in St. Louis, branded as “Hot 98.7,” as of this morning.

Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover brings a blend of music, celebrity interviews, and trending topics to listeners with co-hosts Mz. Shyneka and Shawty Shawty. The Atlanta-based program has built a steady national following across key Hip-Hop and R&B markets since its national launch in 2020.

Hot 98.7 Brand Manager Talus said, “We wanted to bring something to St. Louis mornings that the city could genuinely connect with. Yung Joc has the personality, the credibility, and the range to pull that off every single day. St. Louis is ready for this and we’re ready to deliver it starting March 23 on Hot 98.7.”