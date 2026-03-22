Documentary Celebrates Iconic DJ Dick Biondi

By David Hormell

He’s largely regarded as the first stateside disc jockey to play a song by The Beatles, months before the 1964 start of “Beatlemania” in the U.S. Now, this legend of Chicago radio who rose to fame in 1958 at WKBW in Buffalo is getting honored with a documentary.

The Voice that Rocked America: The Dick Biondi Story celebrates the late Dick Biondi’s lasting impact on the broadcasting landscape. Featuring rare photos and archival footage, the nostalgic documentary highlights Biondi’s role in elevating emerging artists including Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Frankie Valli, The Beach Boys, and the Rolling Stones long before they experienced international success. The fast-talking — and frequently fired — Top 40 pioneer and 1998 Radio Hall of Fame Inductee pushed the bounds of broadcast and set a high standard for DJs that followed.

The film features interviews with artists and industry insiders who reflect on the host’s 67-year-long broadcasting career, including Greg Brown, Scott Childers, Jim Davis, Bob Hale, John Records Landecker, Bob Sirott, and Chicago radio industry columnist Robert Feder.

The Voice that Rocked America: The Dick Biondi Story is now available to rent or buy on most major platforms, more than a year after a trailer was posted on YouTube teasing the effort. More details can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3Ug43JRoRk&t=18s.