Key Radio Leaders To Present At Radio Technology Forum

Nautel’s annual Radio Technology Forum is confirmed for Sunday, April 19 in Las Vegas as the 2026 NAB Show officially opens next door at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The sessions at the Forum begin bright and early with an Industry Briefing Breakfast that includes the Publisher/President of Radio + Television Business Report and Radio Ink.

The Nautel event, which will be held in the Westgate’s main ballroom, begins with the discussion “Where Technology Meets Revenue; Helping your Station Prosper.” Speakers include Deborah Parenti, alongside Xperi Corp. Senior VP Joe D’Angelo; QUU CEO Steve

Newberry; Max Media VP/GM Keith Barton; and trade journalist Paul McLane.

That is followed by an engineering panel, moderated by Nautel’s Jeff Welton, titled “Finding, Mentoring and Teaching the Next Generation.” Welton will join panelists Dr. Andy Gladding of Hofstra University and Geary Morrill, chair of the Society of Broadcast Engineers’ Education Committee and Regional Director of Engineering for Connoisseur Media, to discuss thoughts on recruiting and training younger engineers.

“Many of these new engineers will have a strong IT background but fewer RF related

skills,” Welton said. “It’s no question that the average age of the broadcast engineer continues to increase, as older engineers are working longer and fewer younger folks are coming into the industry. This panel will look at that and try to come up with some workable ideas for finding more talent to keep the tower lights on and the watts moving down the coax.”

Welton will also be joined by Kory Hartman, COO of Civic Media, to discuss “The Business of Broadcast.” Welton and Hartman will talk about challenges and answers found in small market radio, including engineering support, staffing, parts availability, and other situations.

These discussions will be followed by Welton’s signature “Tips and Tricks” session.

“Our forum began many years ago as a user group meeting and has expanded over time to

include topics that are key to the success of radio broadcasters,” said Nautel

President/CEO Kevin Rodgers. “It’s now considered a ‘must-attend’ event. We look forward to seeing both engineers and station managers at the Forum.”

The Radio Technology Forum is free to attend but advance registration is required. Visit

https://www.nautel.com/nab/rtf-registration/ to sign up for the event.