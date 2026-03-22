A Syndicated Audio Offering Emerges From Maryland

By David Hormell

The owner and operator of a group of radio stations in the state that’s part of its company name has launched a national audio network that offers both turnkey radio formats and syndicated programming to stations across the U.S.

Maryland Media One has brought to market Seaboard Networks, which will offer music-driven and spoken-word programs through the further development and distribution of original syndicated entertainment.

Leading the network are Maryland Media One CEO Steve Clendenin and Marketing Solutions Consultant and syndicated radio host Bob Stei.

Available at launch through Seaboard is the Outdoor Radio Network, a full-time program format centered around outdoor recreation. The format blends talk programming and outdoor lifestyle segments featuring hunting, fishing, and conservation content.

Seaboard’s launch also sees Stei’s weekly “The Grunge Garage” program transitioning to a two-hour weekly show and the debut of “The Britpop Show,” a two-hour weekly series celebrating the best of 1990s British alternative music.

Clendenin commented, “The landscape of radio programming is changing. We’re here to partner with stations to develop and distribute top-tier music and spoken-word formats and content. Our goal is to help stations grow with compelling programming that is affordable, easy to implement, and designed for today’s radio and streaming environment.”

To learn more, interested stations are invited to contact Clendenin at [email protected].