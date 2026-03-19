Guideline Expands Ad Intelligence Insights As SIGMA Ends

By David Hormell

Guideline is moving forward with the expansion of its Ad Intelligence Insights service with the release of Local Dynamics, a subscription report designed to enable agencies, publishers, and station groups to meet evolving market demand with transaction-level benchmarking.

The timing is telling, as Guideline’s expansion follows Nielsen’s announcement last week that it will shutter SIGMA, its radio monitoring service, at the end of the month.

Guideline’s Local Dynamics Quarterly is designed deliver an extensive categorical analysis covering ad spend trends and emerging revenue opportunities against more than 175 designated market areas (DMAs) and across a variety of major media channels including out-of-home (OOH), television, radio, and digital.

The quarterly report, powered by “verifiable transaction-level data” and Guideline’s proprietary advertising intelligence dataset, seeks to address the data gaps of traditional market approaches.

The quarterly edition empowers organizations to make more planful, informed decisions with their revenue opportunities and ad spend dollars, Guideline notes. Tracking spending patterns in over 100 advertising subcategories, Guideline’s report will also deliver investment trends across different media channels on a local and national scale.

Chief Insights and Analytics Officer at Guideline Sean Wright commented, “Local advertising is often at the forefront of the changing media landscape from geotargeting to emerging economic trends. But these markets often lack effective ways to measure or analyze these dynamics. With Local Dynamics Quarterly, we’re bringing greater insight into how advertising dollars are moving across categories, channels, and markets. The goal is simple: give agencies and publishers a clearer signal on demand to get ahead of the market and focus sales efforts on the next growth opportunity.”