A Golden Move Is A Win For Scott Wiggins

In April 2021, he was hired by American General Media to lead its eight stations in Albuquerque. He exited at the end of 2024 for a role as a revenue strategy lead for Nexstar Media Group. Now, he’s heading to St. Simons Island, Ga., to oversee a group of local radio stations serving the Brunswick, Ga., market, due north of Jacksonville.

For Golden Isles Broadcasting, this sees the April 1 debut of Scott Wiggins as General Manager, overseeing Country WRJY-FM “104.1 The Wave,” Classic Hits WSSI-FM 92.7, and ’90s-driven Adult Hits WXMK-FM “Magic 105.9.” Golden Isles Broadcasting also oversees operations of QBS Broadcasting’s ’90s-era Alternative WBQO-FM “93.7 The Bridge” in St. Simons Island, Ga.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott to the Coastal Georgia team,” said company leadership in a joint statement to employees. Golden Isles is owned by veteran media broker Eddie Esserman. “We believe we’ve found a strong fit for our stations, our community. We look forward to introducing him to the team and beginning this “next chapter of success.”

Before joining AGM, Wiggins served as Market Manager for ICA Radio in Corpus Christi, Tex. Prior to that, he was a Market President and VP/Revenue, Content and Growth for Townsquare Media. From November 2013 to June 2016, he was GM and Director of Revenue for the City of Dallas’ Classical WRR Radio.

Wiggins’ resume also includes roles as Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships and Branded Content at The Walt Disney Co., Director of Sales & Revenue Strategy for Connoisseur Media (from March 2010-November 2013), and as a Senior Director of Revenue Strategy & Market Development at Omnicom across the 2000s.