AURN Partners With AdGrid On Multicultural Advertising Effort

American Urban Radio Networks (AURN), the Black-owned radio network led by Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, has forged a strategic partnership with advertising technology platform AdGrid to launch a new initiative designed to help brands reach and engage multicultural audiences across today’s digital media landscape.

The “Cultural Audience Accelerator” sees a combination of AURN’s audio reach and multicultural connection with AdGrid’s audience extension and identity technology, enabling advertisers to activate campaigns that reach multicultural audiences across digital media environments beyond traditional radio.

“By integrating AURN’s culturally connected audiences with AdGrid’s advanced data and identity solutions, brands can seamlessly extend messaging across programmatic display, audio streaming, mobile and connected TV,” the companies said in a Tuesday announcement.

The initiative, they add, is designed to help marketers scale culturally relevant campaigns while preserving “the authenticity and credibility” delivered by media platforms such as AURN.

“AURN has always been committed to helping brands connect authentically with multicultural audiences,” said Maddox-Dorsey, CEO of AURN. “Our partnership with AdGrid allows us to expand that connection beyond audio and into the broader digital ecosystem, giving advertisers new ways to reach these influential audiences with scale, cultural relevance and measurable results.”

AdGrid CEO Justin Barton added, “Media owners like AURN have a unique understanding of the audiences they serve and the trust they’ve built over time. By combining AURN’s cultural authority with AdGrid’s audience extension technology, we’re enabling brands to reach multicultural audiences more effectively across the digital landscape.”