Introducing the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2026 has been finalized, announced Wednesday (3/18) during CRS Honors at CRS 2026.

This year’s honorees include a trio of on-air personalities and four “Radio” inductees — individuals CRS says “represent the pinnacle of dedication and impact in country radio.”

In the On-Air Personality category are Chris Carr, Michael J, and Rick Jackson.

The Radio category includes Marci Braun, Phil Hunt, Bruce Logan, and John Marks.

Carr has spent nearly three decades in Country radio, including 24 years in the Minneapolis market across two tenures at iHeartMedia’s KEEY (K102). “Michael J” has hosted afternoons on iHeartMedia’s WPOC in Baltimore since 2000 and has simultaneously hosted middays on co-owned WMZQ in Washington, D.C., since 2007.

Jackson’s career spans on-air, programming, and executive leadership roles. He began in the mid-1970s in Denver at KERE and KLAL before helping launch KYGO-FM in 1980. There, he hosted mornings and later served as Music Director and Program Director. In 1986, Jackson launched the syndicated Rick Jackson’s Country Classics, which he continues to host today. He also served as General Manager of KSON/San Diego from 2009–2016. His honors include being named Radio Ink’s Large Market General Manager of the Year in 2002.

Braun serves as Regional Brand Manager for Audacy, overseeing KMNB in Minneapolis and WUSN-FM “US 99.5” in Chicago, where she has worked since 2004.

Hunt has influenced country radio across every market size during a 50-year career spanning on-air, programming, corporate leadership, and consulting. His roles have included Program Director at KSSN in Little Rock, Senior Vice President of Client Services at Rusty Walker Programming, Executive Vice President/Country Brand Manager for Clear Channel, and founder of Hunt Media.

Logan is currently serving his second tenure as Vice President of Programming for Audacy/Houston, with direct oversight of KILT-FM.

Marks most recently served as Global Head of Country Programming for Spotify, following his role as Head of Country Programming for SiriusXM, where he oversaw more than 20 channels. His terrestrial programming success includes leadership roles at KSON/San Diego, KKAT/Salt Lake City, KWNR and KFMS/Las Vegas, KRPM/Seattle, KSSN/Little Rock, and WSAI/Cincinnati.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the country format.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner will be held August 3 at the Virgin Hotel Nashville. More information about the event, including the date, time, and ticket details, will be released closer to the event.