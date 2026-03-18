Hope Media Group Adds Simmons to the Talent Pool

By David Hormell

Jillian “JJ” Simmons will now be bringing her signature Christian radio voice to Hope Media Group.

The JJ On the Mic personality and My Pastor Said podcast host will be reaching listeners on HMG’s flagship KSBJ-FM in Houston and the Worship 24/7 national network.

Simmons is widely known for her heart for ministry, cultivating a closely connected relationship with her audience through authenticity. Simmons is the founder of the I’m Me Foundation, an organization empowering underserved teen girls through leadership development and career exploration. Simmons, a Houston Christian University graduate, is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity at Fuller Seminary where she hopes to deepen her impact and personal spiritual growth.

Simmons joining the KSBJ and Worship 24/7 teams follows Hope Media’s expansion of its Creative Audio Group earlier this year and furthers its commitment to building strong and loyal listener engagement.

Simmons said, “Joining Hope Media Group feels both humbling and exciting. I have long respected the organization’s commitment to meeting people where they are with messages of hope and faith. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve listeners and contribute to this incredible ministry.”

Vice President of Radio for Hope Media Group Jeff Evans said, “JJ’s love for people and her passion for sharing Hope make her a natural fit for our ministry. We’re excited for listeners to experience her heart not only on KSBJ but also through Worship 24/7, where worship continues to draw people closer to God.”

Hope Media Group President Tim Dukes is featured in the March issue of Radio Ink, the first-ever issue dedicated entirely to Christian radio.