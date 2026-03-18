RAB to Demo Nielsen Audio’s mSurvey in Webinar

By David Hormell

The Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) will showcase Nielsen Audio’s mobile-enabled diary methodology, known as mSurvey, in a live demo ahead of its spring release. The Diary Service Transformation presentation on April 1 at 1pm Eastern will share an overview of mSurvey and the test results that informed its development. It is a hourlong session, timed with the Spring 2026 launch of mSurvey.

The introduction of the mSurvey is a dramatic change in radio measurement, reflecting how audiences engage and interact with media in a mobile context. The mSurvey platform is designed to improve audience participation and the quality and granularity of the data captured, particularly among younger demographics.

Nielsen’s mobile-first methodology is part of a broader, long-term effort to modernize its audio diary service. The enhancements include digital-first recruitment, address-based sampling, and updated incentive structures while delivering more reflective representative data.

Rich Tunkel and Robin Gentry, the respective Managing Director and Director of Diaries and Surveys at Nielsen Audio, will lead the presentation, outlining mSurvey’s development, rollout, and implementation.

The hour-long presentation is part of RAB’s One Voice for Radio initiative and registration is free to the radio and advertising industry.