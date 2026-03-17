Wright Media Group Adds Four for Local Radio Consulting Team

Grand Rapids, MI’s Wright Media Group is expanding with a new “street-level alliance” for the radio consulting firm’s services, spanning talent coaching, weekly music data and planning, station imaging and custom production, and listener focus groups.

The new team includes Scott Meier, a 50-plus year industry veteran with ownership and management experience; Kevin Walker, a 30-plus year broadcaster with senior programming and sales leadership plus a background in video production and podcasting; Wes Bleed, a 30-plus year broadcaster whose credits include WGN Radio in Chicago; and Rebecca Wildeboer, joining as Client Relations Director with a focus on integrated marketing and community positioning.

The expansion assembles nearly two centuries of combined experience across programming, ownership, sales, marketing, newsroom management, and digital strategy.

President Brian Wright was direct about the firm’s posture for 2026.

“We all believe local radio has its greatest opportunity ever, starting right now. While others debate the challenges, WMG is conquering them. Many radio stations are moving away from what makes radio great. We do just the opposite,” adding, “Our industry does not need more commentary. It needs leadership, precision, and belief. Local radio wins when it decides to win.”