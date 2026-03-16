Neuroscientist Poppy Crum to Keynote 2026 NAB BEIT Conference

What does the latest in neuroscience hold for the future of broadcasting? That will be the topic of discussion for Stanford University Adjunct Professor and former Dolby Laboratories Chief Scientist Poppy Crum during the 2026 NAB Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference.

Crum takes the stage Saturday, April 18, for a keynote titled “From Data to Mind: How Technology is Reshaping the Minds of Storytellers and Media Consumers.”

Drawing on her research in neuroscience and immersive systems, the presentation will examine how AI and human-centered engineering are changing the way audiences engage with broadcast content and how emerging tools are beginning to understand human intent and behavior in ways that could transform advertising and audience experience alike.

The BEIT Conference runs April 18–21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center during NAB Show. Crum’s keynote opens a program spanning 52 peer-reviewed technical papers and 18 panels covering AI workflows, cloud-native architecture, NextGen TV, cybersecurity, connected car platforms, and digital radio.

BEIT Conference Committee Chairman Sun Sachs, SVP of Digital Products at Townsquare Media, will open the conference alongside NAB Chief Innovation Officer John Clark.

Clark commented, “As media infrastructures modernize through virtualization, cloud-native workflows and AI, innovation must remain anchored in how people perceive and interact with technology. BEIT creates space for the technical community to share breakthroughs, strengthen standards and shape a more resilient and future-ready media ecosystem.”