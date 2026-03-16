Alliance for Women in Media Sets 2026 Foundation Board

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has introduced its 2026 Foundation Board of Directors, with new leadership in place as the organization looks ahead to the 51st Annual Gracie Awards. The 2026 Gracie winners will be announced on Monday, March 23.

Monica Bloom, Chief Marketing Officer of Kino Lorber Media Group, serves as Chair, with Catherine Badalamente, President and CEO of Graham Media Group, stepping in as Incoming Vice Chair.

Former Beasley Media Group CFO Marie Tedesco holds the Treasurer role, while American Urban Radio Network CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey serves as Treasurer-Elect. Katina Arnold of The Walt Disney Company’s Disney Advertising Communications rounds out the officer group as Immediate Past Chair.

Two new directors join the board this year: Annie Howell, Chief of Communications at Hallmark Media, and Thea Mitchem, Executive Vice President of Programming at iHeartMedia. Kenetta Bailey, a media, content, and growth executive, continues as an incumbent director.

Heather Cohen of The Weiss Agency, Mike McVay of McVay Media Consulting, and Christine Travaglini, President of Katz Radio Group, serve as special advisors. Cohen, Howell, and McVay will also serve as co-chairs of the Gracie Awards for another year.

“The talent, perspective, and dedication of this year’s Board will help advance the Foundation’s mission to recognize excellence in media and support the next generation of women shaping the industry,” said AWMF President Becky Brooks.