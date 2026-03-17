Former iCorporate CEO Armando Diaz Lands at MediaCo

Armando Diaz has joined MediaCo as Vice President of Operations and Efficiency, tasked with tightening operational discipline and simplifying internal processes across the company’s multicultural TV, audio, digital, and streaming businesses.

Diaz previously served as CEO of iCorporate Marketing & Events, a Miami-based 360-degree marketing, communications, and event management company with representation in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

MediaCo Chief Revenue Officer Brian Fisher stated, “Armando brings the kind of operational rigor and strategic mindset that helps organizations scale the right way. His ability to simplify complexity, drive accountability, and unlock efficiencies across teams will play a key role as we continue strengthening our operational foundation and accelerating EBITDA growth.”

Diaz added, “MediaCo is at an exciting moment of momentum and opportunity. I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen operational frameworks, streamline execution, and help position the company for continued growth.”