What Country Music Knows That Most Formats Don’t

There is an approach that Country music artists and their managers have that other artists appear to eschew. The format markets itself without great expense because of the ubiquitous exposure of its artists. Country’s stars are everywhere: TV, movies, social media, streaming, and, yes, on the radio.

Country music is the format where the storytellers who write the songs are as successful as the stars who sing them. Few genres outside Country still do that today, but those that do, like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Olivia Rodrigo, are dominant because of it.

There was a time when crossing from Country to Pop meant criticism and ostracism. Shania Twain and LeAnn Rimes faced it intensely. But as Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, and others followed, the format’s leaders recognized that crossover grew Country’s audience rather than threatened it. Artists, managers, and radio agreed that the exposure was a net positive.

As recently as two decades ago, outsiders believed only farmers and coal miners listened to Country. They were unaware that the modern format was born from migrating styles; that Garth Brooks grew up on Rock and Country equally, or that Kenny Chesney built on Jimmy Buffett’s legacy of rock-sized shows for audiences larger than many Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acts.

Darius Rucker makes sense in Country because if Hootie & the Blowfish were formed in 2026, it would be considered a Country act. Post Malone refuses format categorization. Jelly Roll is in demand across Pop and Rock. Chris Stapleton’s 12 Grammys reflect an artist bigger than any one format. Lainey Wilson is expanding the fan base through Yellowstone and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

The formats with relationships to radio closest to Country’s are Contemporary Christian and Urban, but neither has built the universally strong connection that should encourage both to pursue it.

The Five Keys that Country Artists, Managers, and Labels do for the Format and Radio:

1. They embrace media and their audiences. Country stars understand the importance of connecting with media as much, if not more, than they connect with their audiences.

When I worked with Westwood One Radio Network, we produced and presented the radio broadcasts of the big music award shows. The CMAs, ACMs, Billboard Music Awards, and the American Music Awards. It wasn’t unusual to see the biggest pop artists exit their limo and briefly wave while racing into the venue.

Talent the likes of Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, and Blake Shelton all paused for pictures and autographs. Country artists make a point to address and embrace the media, too. Pop artists, not so much, with there being some notable exceptions who are superstars, i.e., Taylor Swift.

2. They go everywhere and are seen everywhere. Most country artists started their journey from humble beginnings. Many have truly been starving artists. They play in radio station conference rooms. They do Meet & Greets even when they’re the opening act before the opening act. The commitment seen from country artists to be everywhere and be seen everywhere, including recording liners & sweepers as well as participating in charity work, is as impressive as it is unique.

3. They acknowledge the value of radio, streaming, podcasting, and, in general, all media. I’ve sat with some of the biggest artists in the genre, and the discussion often goes to media, changes in audience behavior, adjustments, and corrections in staying on top of the ratings, and how platforms are ever evolving. My experience with successful country artists is that they’re engaged in the management and growth of their careers, and they’re always learning.

4. They thank radio and their fans. Radio has an inferiority complex. This is especially true with the growth of podcasting, streaming, satellite radio, and music services. Yet those who know… know that all of these other platforms wish they had the reach of radio. Country artists acknowledge radio’s role in making a song a hit, in selling music, concert tickets, and merchandise.

5. They acknowledge the importance of codependency in a positive light. The word is a triggering word to some. That’s not my intention, especially as it’s used here. It is to underscore that country labels and managers, working in unison with country radio, make the format stronger than without such a relationship. The union, when mutually beneficial, is a familial partnership.

In short: What Country Radio Knows That Most Formats Don’t is the importance of having a mutually beneficial relationship between the artists, the labels, and radio/streaming. It’s a codependent relationship that leads to the strength of country music and the growth of the format on radio and as a genre with consumers.

CRS (Country Radio Seminar) is this week in Nashville. Download the CRS App for the complete agenda and details on the sessions and activities.