Riverfront Risees To $100K in Record St. Jude Radiothon

Riverfront Broadcasting’s Black Hills Cares for St. Jude Radiothon raised a single-year record $100,252 this year, crossing the $100,000 threshold for the first time and pushing the event’s cumulative total past $1 million since it launched in 2011.

The two-day radiothon, held across XROCK (KDDX) and Eagle Country (KZZI) in Rapid City and Spearfish, featured stories from parents and St. Jude children alongside on-air fundraising. It marks three consecutive record-breaking years for the event.

Riverfront Broadcasting General Manager Jim Kallas said, “Every year, I am overwhelmed by the support of our listening audience, our sponsors, and the dedication of our air staff to come together to do good. After 15 years and over a million dollars raised, to be able to achieve three consecutive record years in a row shows the bond between our stations and our community is stronger than ever.”