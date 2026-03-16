Mike Jensen Moves From Sales Leadership to GM at Yavapai

After building revenue and strengthening local business partnerships across Northern Arizona, Yavapai Broadcasting is handing Mike Jensen the keys to its holdings in the Verde Valley and beyond, with a promotion from Regional Director of Sales to General Manager.

Jensen isn’t new to the GM chair. Before joining Yavapai Broadcasting in 2024, he served as General Manager of the Stephens Media Group cluster in Tulsa and, before that, led Stone Canyon Media’s Flagstaff operation. He also spent more than three years at Adams Radio Group in Las Cruces, NM.

Yavapai’s Northern Arizona portfolio includes The Cloud 95.9 (KKLD), Country 105.7 (KVRD), The Peak 100.1 (KVNA), Q102.9 (KQST) KYBC 1600/96.3 (KYBC-AM), and ESPN Flagstaff (KVNA-AM).

Jensen told Radio Ink, “Radio plays a vital role in connecting communities and helping businesses grow. I’m proud to work with such a dedicated team as we continue building on the strong foundation of our locally owned stations and serving Northern Arizona.”