Rumba 97.7 Brings Revolution Soccer to Fans Without Apple TV

Spanish-speaking fans of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution wanting to dodge an Apple TV subscription have a new option: iHeartMedia Boston’s Rumba 97.7 (WZRM) will carry all seventeen of the club’s home matches during the 2026 MLS season.

The partnership makes the Spanish-language station the Revolution’s official Spanish-language radio home, adding to a broadcast network that already delivers English and Portuguese coverage for every match. Rumba will also serve as the official radio partner for the club’s annual Noche Latina e Hispana on September 19 at Gillette Stadium.

Play-by-play will again be handled by Omar Cabrera, with analysts Marcelo Briones and Juan David Rozo. The radio coverage fills a gap for fans without Apple TV access, as the tech company serves as the primary broadcast streaming partner for MLS.

New England Revolution President Brian Bilello remarked, “In what promises to be an unforgettable year for soccer in New England, the Revolution are happy to partner with iHeartMedia and Rumba 97.7 FM — Boston’s leading Spanish-language radio destination — to bring the excitement of Major League Soccer to even more fans.”

WZRM Program Director Eliseo Cierr commented, “Rumba 97.7 is proud to be the official Spanish-language flagship station for all New England Revolution home game broadcasts. Together, Rumba and the Revolution will celebrate Latino culture in Boston through the fusion of music, community, and fútbol. In 2026, Rumba 97.7 won’t just broadcast the games — we’ll join the Revolution in being an active, vibrant presence across the city, connecting fans and celebrating our community.”