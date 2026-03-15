Andrew Adams Is Back in Seattle Radio, This Time for Lotus

Andrew Adams spent 2010 to 2023 managing radio stations on Puget Sound for Salem Media Group. Now, Lotus Communications is bringing him back to the Seattle market as General Manager of its three-station cluster with help from a new Operations Director.

Adams will oversee News Talk 570 KVI, Northwest Newsradio (KNWN-AM/FM), and 101.5 Hank FM (KPLZ) after most recently managing the six-station Spokane cluster for Stephens Media Group.

In addition, Jeff Connell has been named Director of Operations and Brand Management for Lotus Seattle. Connell previously served as Regional Program Director for Hank FM and it’s Boise, ID, counterpart, KTHI, and as Marketing and Promotions Director for Seattle. He will relinquish his Boise duties in early summer as he transitions full-time to Seattle.

Lotus Communications COO Jim Kalmenson said, “Andrew is a positive and supportive leader who is deeply focused on helping people succeed. His management style centers on supporting sellers, strengthening teams, and building smart, effective creative packages that help advertisers achieve real results. Radio has been part of Andrew’s life for decades. He started in the business while attending his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin, and has continued in the industry ever since. He truly cares about our industry and believes deeply in what we do.”

Kalmenson added, “Jeff has been an integral part of the Seattle team and has played a key role in strengthening the Hank FM brand while helping advance collaborative programming, marketing, and promotional initiatives across the cluster. In this expanded role, Jeff will provide leadership across programming, production, marketing, digital content, and promotional strategy for all Lotus Seattle stations.”